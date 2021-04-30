Commenting on the appointment, Lord Rami Ranger said: “My appointment to the role of the chairman follows a career dedicated to public service and intend to continuing with SPMS UK. I look forward to working with the Executive Council, who I know are committed to providing a modern and first-rate service to all. It’s vital that we continue to propagate the life of Sardar Patel in the Spirit of Unity.”

Another honour for Lord Rami Ranger. The Sardar Patel Memorial Society UK appoints Lord Rami Ranger to lead the organisation. The decision was taken unanimously at the Annual General Meeting.

Lord Rami Ranger CBE

The New Executive Council members are:

Chairman – Lord Rami Ranger CBE, Vice-Chairman – Pravin G Patel, Secretary General – Krishna Pujara, Treasurer – Deepak Patel

Trustees: C B Patel, Jitubhai Patel & Sumantrai Desai

Committee Members: G P Desai & Jayant Patel.

Hon. Chief Executive – Kanti Nagda MBE

It is the Sardar Patel Memorial Society (SPMS)UK’s aim to bring awareness on the life and work of the great leader, not only to our children, but to the wider communities.

Further information call: Krishna Pujara on 07931 708028 or email spmsmembers@gmail.com

