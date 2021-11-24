They also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments, especially the situation in the Middle East…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, has emphasised the strong and profound fraternal relations binding the UAE and Jordan at all levels.

His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed stated this when he received King Abdullah II of Jordan at Al Shati Palace today.

MBZ, King Abdullah discuss boosting ties

At the start of the meeting, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed welcomed the King of Jordan in the UAE and conveyed to him the greetings of President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and wishing further development, progress, and prosperity for the Jordanian people and more growth and progress for ties between the two sides.

The two leaders tackled all aspects of bilateral relations and ways to boost them in the coming period.

They also exchanged views on the latest regional and global developments, especially the situation in the Middle East.

The two sides confirmed their desire to continue coordination and consultations to benefit their peoples and the Arab region. They stressed the importance of enhancing development partnerships for the advantage of everyone in the region, achieving prosperity and sustainable development and providing solutions to the problems and challenges to safeguard the future of its peoples.

Among those who attended the meeting were H.H. Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Presidential Affairs; Sheikh Mohammed bin Hamad bin Tahnoon Al Nahyan, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Airports Board of Directors; Humaid Obaid Khalifa Abushibs, Chairman of the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority; Mohammed Mubarak Al Mazrouei, Under-Secretary of the Abu Dhabi Crown Prince’s Court, and several officials.

Prime Minister of the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, Dr. Bishr Al Khasawneh; Ayman Safadi, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Expatriates for the Hashemite Kingdom of Jordan, and several Jordanian officials also attended.

The King of Jordan left the UAE and was seen off by Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan.

