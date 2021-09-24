US President Joe Biden said that ties between the US and India can help in solving “a lot of global challenges.”, reports Asian Lite News

Highlighting the importance of the business ties between the two countries, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday told US President Joe Biden that there is much to be done in the field of trade.

This is the first meeting between the two leaders since Biden assumed office as US President in January this year. PM Modi said that the bilateral summit is important and noted that the seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and the US.

“There is much to be done in trade. Trade will be an important factor in India-USA ties in the coming decade,” PM Modi said in his opening remarks here at the White House here on Friday.

“Today’s bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and US,” PM Modi said.

PM Modi said US President is taking initiatives to implement his vision for bilateral relations. He further added this decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages.

“I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards USA’s progress,” Prime Minister said.

Covid-19, Quad and Climate change

During the meeting with US President Joe Biden, Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised him for his efforts in combating the COVID-19 pandemic, climate change, and promoting Quad.

While meeting President Biden at the Oval Office of the White House, PM Modi said, “Soon after assuming the presidential office, the US President made unique efforts on COVID-19 pandemic, Quad and climate change and I think his efforts will make a larger impact in the coming days.”

PM Modi said, “This decade will be shaped by talent and people-to-people linkages. I am glad the Indian diaspora is making an active contribution towards the progress of the US.”

‘US-India ties can solve a lot of challenges’

US President Joe Biden on Friday said that ties between the US and India can help in solving “a lot of global challenges.”

Biden said: “Mr Prime Minister, we’re going to continue to build on our strong partnership”, as he sat down with Modi in the Oval Office.

In his opening remarks as he met PM Modi for bilateral talks, Biden recalled that in 2006, when he was US Vice President, he had said that India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world in 2020.

“I have long believed that the US-India relationship can help us solve a lot of global challenges. In fact back in 2006 when I was the Vice President, I said that by 2020 India and the US will be among the closest nations in the world,” Biden said.

Prime Minister in his remarks said that technology is becoming a driving force. “We have to utilise our talents to leverage technology for the greater global good,” he said.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi signs the visitor book in the Roosevelt Room of the White House.

Prime Minister Modi said that the US leadership will play an important role in shaping this decade.

“Today’s bilateral summit is important. We are meeting at the start of the third decade of this century. Your leadership will certainly play an important role in how this decade is shaped. The seeds have been sown for an even stronger friendship between India and USA,” PM Modi’s Office said in a tweet.

Reviewing the Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership between the two countries has been the agenda of the talks.

The meeting is taking place in the backdrop of the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan and the issue is likely to figure in the discussions.

Since January, PM Modi and Biden have participated in three summits. Two of them were hosted by President Biden – the Quad virtual summit in March and the Climate Change Summit in April which was also held virtually.

On Thursday, the Prime Minister held bilateral meetings with United States Vice President Kamala Harris and Prime Ministers of Australia and Japan. (ANI)

Advertisements

