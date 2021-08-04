It will be the first time that an Indian Prime Minister will preside over an open debate at the world body…reports Asian Lite News

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually chair an open debate on maritime security at the United Nations Security Council on August 9, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Tuesday.

It will be the first time that an Indian Prime Minister will preside over an open debate at the world body.

Ministry of External Affairs spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said in a tweet, “PM @narendramodi will Chair Open Debate on ‘Maintenance of international peace and security: Maritime security’ in virtual mode @UN #SecurityCouncil on 9th August. This will be the 1st time an Indian Prime Minister will preside over Open Debate.”

On August 1, India took over the rotating presidency for the month at the 15-nation UN Security Council, and on January 1, India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member of the UNSC. It is India’s seventh term.

India has planned high-level engagements with the world community on key focus issues like maritime security, peacekeeping and counter-terrorism during the month of August.

India has been in the forefront in helping friendly countries in pursuit of the country’s ‘Act East’ policy and to enhance military cooperation with the friendly countries.

The Indian Navy undertakes regular deployments to friendly foreign countries and in the Indian and Pacific Ocean regions in furtherance of the Prime Minister’s initiative of ‘Security and Growth for All in the Region’ (SAGAR).

Such engagements build ‘Bridges of Friendship’ and strengthen international cooperation.

These maritime initiatives enhance synergy and coordination between the Indian Navy and friendly countries, based on common maritime interests and commitment towards ‘Freedom of Navigation’ at sea.

Besides regular port calls, Indian Navy operates in conjunction with the friendly navies to build military relations and develop interoperability in the conduct of maritime operations.

