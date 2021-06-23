In 100 days, the UAE will be the first country in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region to host a World Expo in the largest global gathering since the outset of the Covid-19 pandemic, reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, has announced the countdown for Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural event to convene the global community towards creating solutions for a better future.

Expo 2020 Dubai, set to begin on 1st October, is expected to attract more than 25 million visitors from all over the world to discover life-changing innovations. The mega event aims to drive collaboration and innovation to develop real-life solutions as the world heads into a post-pandemic economic recovery.

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum tweeted, “100 days to go for Expo 2020 Dubai, the world’s largest cultural event. 100 days to go for the gathering of 192 nations in Dubai in the biggest global event since the outset of the pandemic to usher in a new phase of recovery.”

“50,000 employees have set up 192 pavilions and 30,000 volunteers are ready to welcome the world at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid added, “Expo 2020 Dubai will provide the space for the largest and most inclusive cultural and knowledge exchange in the world,” noting that, “Expo 2020 Dubai will pave the roadmap for key economic, development and cultural trends of the post-COVID-19 era. Our success in hosting the world’s largest cultural event reflects the power of human solidarity in overcoming the pandemic.”

He added, “the global community is preparing for a new stage of collaboration by harnessing science and technology to combat the pandemic. Expo 2020 Dubai provides the platform for sharing knowledge and innovations. Through Expo 2020 Dubai, the UAE is bridging cultures and galvanizing efforts and aspirations towards creating a better future for everyone. People from every corner of the globe are welcome to join the once-in-a-lifetime inspiring and enlightening experience that pays testament to human creativity. We will meet at Expo 2020 Dubai.”

Expo 2020 Dubai sets multiple milestones as the first World Expo to be held in the MEASA region in the 170-year history of the mega-events. It will also be the first global event since the advent of the coronavirus outbreak.

In another first, every participating nation will have its pavilion. Countries will be clustered not by their geography, but under Expo 2020s three subthemes of Opportunity, Mobility and Sustainability– areas seen as essential to building a better future for humanity.

More than 200 nations, multilateral organisations, businesses and educational establishments will come together to develop innovative solutions to pressing challenges facing the world. The diversity of participating nations and organisations makes Expo 2020 Dubai the most inclusive and international World Expo ever to be organised.

The UAE will host the mega event with tight Covid-19 precautionary measures and a safe environment where about 90 percent of the population have been vaccinated against Covid-19, positioning the country among the top five nations in the vaccine distribution rate.

Expo 2020 Dubai coincides with the UAE’s Golden Jubilee, presenting an excellent opportunity to share the UAE’s successful experience and inspiring story with the world.

Over its six-month duration, Expo 2020 Dubai showcase the latest innovations in a variety of fields that will have a meaningful and positive impact on people’s lives.

