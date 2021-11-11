Mohammed bin Rashid meets with President of Burundi

The two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to boost bilateral cooperation in the context of the UAE’s keenness to strengthen ties with countries of the African continent…reports Asian Lite News

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, today met with Burundi President Évariste Ndayishimiye and his accompanying delegation at the country’s pavilion at Expo 2020, in the presence of H.H. Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman of the Expo 2020 Dubai Higher Committee.

The UAE Vice President and President Ndayishimiye witnessed the exchange of two MoUs reached between the two countries. Dr. Thani bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, UAE Minister of State for Foreign Trade, and Albert Shingiro, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Development Cooperation of Burundi, exchanged an MoU on Economic Cooperation; and Reem Al Hashemy, UAE Minister of State for International Cooperation and Director General, Expo 2020 Dubai exchanged an MoU with Shingiro to establish a joint committee for promoting cooperation.

During the meeting the two sides discussed issues of mutual interest and ways to boost bilateral cooperation in the context of the UAE’s keenness to strengthen ties with countries of the African continent. Greater commercial and investment relationships between the private sectors of the two countries and opportunities for exchange of expertise were discussed. The meeting also touched on global and regional developments and the progress in scientific, economic and cultural fields achieved by African nations.

The UAE Vice President and President Ndayishimiye were later led on a tour of the Burundi pavilion. His Highness was introduced to Burundi’s greatest marvels, unique cultural traditions as well as its human resources showcased at the pavilion.

