A day after seizing control of the country, the military in Myanmar on Tuesday released a majority of the detained regional and state Chief Ministers, but there was no word on State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President U Win Myint.

Confirming the development to Xinhua news agency, a military official said: “There may be a reshuffle among chief ministers by appointing qualified ones.”

MPs belonging to Suu Kyi’s ruling National League for Democracy (NLD) party were also among the freed government official, the source added.

Hours after the coup, the military, known as the Tatmadaw, also announced a major cabinet reshuffle, under which there were new appointments for 11 Ministries, while 24 Deputy Ministers were removed.

The Union Chief Justice and Judges of the Supreme Court of the Union, Chief Justices and Judges of Regional or State High Courts are allowed to remain in office, according to a statement issued by the military.

Myanmar State Counselor Aung San Suu Kyi (C) arrives for the plenary session of the 35th Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) Summit in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 2, 2019. (Xinhua/Zhu Wei/IANS)

Members of Anti-Corruption Commission, Chairman, Vice Vhairman and members of the Myanmar National Human Rights Commission will also remain in office.

Chairmen and members of the Nay Pyi Taw Council and the Union Civil Service Board will be removed from their posts, while a new Chairman was appointed for the Union Civil Service Board, the statement said.

In an earlier release, the military also said that the Union Election Commission (UEC) will be reformed and ordered a review into the results of the disputed polls, noting that there were some irregularities in the voting process in the previous months.

“When these tasks have been completed in accord with the provisions of the State of Emergency, free and fair multi-party general elections will be held and the assigned duty of the state will be handed over to the winning party meeting norms and standards of democracy.”

At present, access to state-run broadcasting channels and telecommunications have resumed after being cut off across the country earlier Monday.

The Military True News Information Team announced on Tuesday that all banks were open to provide customer services.

Internet services have also been reactivated after they were suspended after the coup.

Monday’s actions reversed a 10-year period of democratic transition following 50 years of military rule.

Since the election, where the NLD obtained more than 80 per cent of the seats and increased its parliamentary majority, the Tatmadaw had called for an investigation into voting lists, alleging fraud and discrepancies.

The Election Commission rejected the allegations of election fraud on January 29.

Suu Kyi has asked the people “to respond and wholeheartedly to protest against the coup by the military”.

