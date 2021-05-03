He apprised the Prime Minister about the naval hospitals being opened for use of civilians in various cities…reports Asian Lite News.

India’s Covid tally is on a huge spike for the last few weeks. The Indian Navy is transporting oxygen containers as well as other essential supplies from Bahrain, Qatar, Kuwait, and Singapore to India, Navy chief Admiral Karambir Singh told Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday during a review meeting on the Covid related initiatives undertaken by the force.

Admiral Singh informed the Prime Minister about the various initiatives being taken by the Indian Navy to assist the countrymen during the pandemic.

He informed the Prime Minister that the Indian Navy has reached out to all the state administrations, offering help in terms of hospital beds, transportation and other such things.

He apprised the Prime Minister about the naval hospitals being opened for use of civilians in various cities.

Singh also informed Modi that medical personnel in the Navy have been re-deployed at various locations in the country to manage Covid duties. Naval personnel are also being provided battlefield nursing assistace training for Covid duties.

Singh briefed the Prime Minister that the Navy is helping to increase oxygen availability in Lakshadweep as well as Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

Seven Indian Navy ships have been deployed for shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers and associated medical equipment from various countries in the fight against the pandemic.

“The INS Kolkata, Kochi, Talwar, Tabar, Trikand, Jalashwa and Airavat have been deployed for shipment of liquid medical oxygen-filled cryogenic containers in support of the nation’s fight against Covid-19 and as part of operation ‘Samudra Setu II’,” the Navy had stated earlier.

The Navy also has the surge capability to deploy more ships when the need arises to further the nation’s fight against Covid-19.

The ships are combat ready and capable of meeting any contingency in keeping with the attributes of versatility of sea power.

Operation Samudra Setu was launched last year by the Navy when around 4,000 Indian citizens stranded in the neighbouring countries due to the outbreak of Covid-19 were successfully repatriated back to India.

Also Read-No entry to Punjab without Covid negative report

Read More-India reports 3.68L new Covid cases, 3,417 deaths in 24 hrs

Advertisements

