Israel’s former prime minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his family have completed their departure from the Prime Minister’s Residence in Jerusalem, vacating the house on Balfour Street after 12 years, according to local media reports on early Sunday.

Times of Israel reported that moving trucks were seen at the residence earlier this week.

On Friday, there were reports that several vehicles were seen departing the residence — apparently cars belonging to Netanyahu’s motorcade as opposition leader.

On Saturday evening that the family was spending its final Shabbat at the residence and would be leaving later Saturday night. While on the other media however reported that the Netanyahus spent Shabbat at their Caesarea home, and would only complete their departure from Balfour Street late Saturday night or early Sunday.

The Netanyahu left the Jerusalem residence overnight Saturday-Sunday, however, the information was not immediately confirmed by the authorities.

Netanyahu’s departure comes nearly a month after he was ousted from power, in line with an agreement he reached with new Prime Minister Naftali Bennett.

Naftali Bennett, a right-wing nationalist and former tech millionaire have become the new prime minister of the country on June 13.

It is the first time in 12 years the country will be led by someone other than Netanyahu. (ANI)

