The curfew was imposed as a precaution after traditional mass Purim fiestas in 2020 were identified as a key source of coronavirus spread….reports Asian Lite News

Israel has lifted a Covid-19 night curfew, which was imposed over the past three days to prevent the traditional mass gatherings during the Jewish holiday of Purim.



The curfew was imposed as a precaution after traditional mass Purim fiestas in 2020 were identified as a key source of coronavirus spread.

Despite a repeated ban on large gatherings by the Health Ministry, large Purim parties took place in Tel Aviv during the three days.



Health Minister Yuli Edelstein wrote on Twitter that over three million people have already received both vaccine shots, “but this is not enough for a reality of violations, gatherings and parties. We must restrain ourselves”.



The curfew came about three weeks after Israel started to come out of a six-week nationwide Covid-19 lockdown.



According to the Health Ministry, Israel has reported a total of 774,479 Covid-19 cases and 5,738 deaths.

Also read:Israel, Syria swap prisoners





Advertisements

