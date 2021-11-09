Tarin told businessmen and traders from all over Pakistan that everyone has to pay taxes, and if one doesn’t, he has no right to vote…reports Asian Lite News

Another shock to Pakistanis as Advisor to Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on finance, Shaukat Tarin, has said that income tax and GST will have to be paid by everyone, Geo News reported.

Addressing a convention in Islamabad on Monday, Tarin told businessmen and traders from all over Pakistan that everyone has to pay taxes, and if one doesn’t, he has no right to vote, the report said.

He said that income tax and GST have to be paid and that all other taxes will be deducted. “We will not be forced to beg [people] to pay [their] taxes,” he said, the report added.

Tarin also assured to fully support agriculture, small and medium enterprises (SMEs) and IT sector to take forward the country, saying that a fund will be established to provide finances to those associated with SMEs and IT sector.

The advisor said that interest-free agriculture and business loans are being provided under another initiative of the youth programme, which has been started to uplift about four million marginalised families.

