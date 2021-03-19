Blinken has slammed the Nord Stream as a Russian project intended to divide Europe.

Nord Stream 2 is a “bad deal for Germany, for Ukraine, and for our Central and Eastern European allies and partners”, said Blinken…reports Asian Lite News

The US government has threatened new sanctions against companies involved in the Nord Stream 2 gas pipeline, urging them to pull out of the German-Russian project.

The US State Department “reiterates its warning that any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline risks US sanctions and should immediately abandon work on the pipeline”, said Secretary of State Antony Blinken in a statement on Thursday.

He added that the Department is tracking efforts to complete the pipeline and “evaluating information regarding entities that appear to be involved” in the project.

The Biden administration has made clear the Nord Stream 2 is a bad deal. We continue to monitor activity and warn any entity involved in the Nord Stream 2 pipeline will risk sanctions. We are committed to complying with the Congressional legislation in this regard. — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) March 18, 2021

Nord Stream 2 is a “bad deal for Germany, for Ukraine, and for our Central and Eastern European allies and partners”, Blinken said.

“As multiple US administrations have made clear, this pipeline is a Russian geopolitical project intended to divide Europe.”

The Secretary of State pointed to sanctions legislation passed by Congress against the project and said President Joe Biden would comply with it.

So far, the US has only imposed sanctions on the Russian company KVT-RUS, which operates the pipe-laying vessel Fortuna.

German Chancellor Angela Merkel with Russian President Vladimir Putin

The measures were announced by former President Donald Trump’s administration shortly before the end of its term in January.

US officials argue the pipeline, which is supposed to transport 55 billion cubic metres of natural gas from Russia to Germany once a year trhough the Baltic Sea, will make Europe too dependent on Russian energy supplies.

Supporters of the gas pipeline, on the other hand, have long accused the US of undermining the project in order to increase sales of their liquid gas in Europe.

Also read:No talks possible with US for now: N.Korea

Advertisements

