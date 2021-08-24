Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has received a phone call from Minister Henare on Monday….reports Asian Lite News

New Zealand Defence Minister Peeni Henare has praised UAE’s efforts in evacuating its nationals from Afghanistan after Taliban took over the country.

Mohammed bin Ahmed Al Bowardi, Minister of State for Defence Affairs, has received a phone call from Minister Henare on Monday.

The two ministers discussed cooperation and joint action between the UAE and New Zealand in defence and military affairs, and touched upon regional issues of common interest.

They also reviewed means to further develop bilateral relations to serve the interests of the two friendly countries.

As part of the framework of the joint cooperation between the two countries, the Defence Minister praised the UAE’s support in evacuating New Zealand nationals from Afghanistan.

The move, he said, “underscores the deep-rooted, friendly ties between the two countries”.

Al Bowardi, during the call, stressed the UAE’s “constant keenness and readiness to provide all forms of support and extend a helping hand to brotherly and friendly countries to support international efforts in enhancing security and stability”.

On Saturday, Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi and Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces, received a phone call from US President, during which Joe Biden thanked the UAE and its leadership for their support in helping evacuate American diplomats and nationals from Afghanistan.

“We highly appreciate the UAE’s humanitarian efforts in facilitating the safe transit of American citizens, embassies’ employees and foreigners who were evacuated from Kabul on their way to a third country,” said President Biden, adding that this stance represents the strong and everlasting partnership between the UAE and the US.

Crown Prince and the US President also exchanged views on a number of regional and international developments and issues of common interest.

Advertisements

