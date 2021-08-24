Abbasi further said that it is crystal clear that democracy cannot thrive in Pakistan till the elections are not transparent and held without interference…reports Asian Lite News

The Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) will present a white paper against the Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government’s performance over the last three years highlighting its corruption and rigging in the elections.

According to the Daily Times, the while paper will expose the PTI government’s corruption, prejudiced accountability and rigging in the elections.

Speaking to media after a meeting of the PDM in Islamabad on Saturday, Pakistan Muslim League – Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi said, “The evidence is being gathered and a white paper will be presented from the PDM’s platform to ‘expose’ the PTI government before the people.”

Calling the use of the electronic voting machines (EVM) ‘unilateral’ and ‘in contradiction with the constitution and laws, he rejected the government’s proposed electoral reforms.

Reacting to the government’s offer of talks on electoral reforms, Abbasi said, “All the parties [in the PDM] have once again rejected the unilateral electoral reforms as they are tantamount to rid people of their freedom of speech.”

“The reason behind the incumbent government’s failures is the rigging of the 2018 general elections, and till the time this country’s affairs are not in line with the Constitution, the problems of the people cannot be resolved,” the Daily Times quoted the former prime minister.

He further said that it is crystal clear that democracy cannot thrive in Pakistan till the elections are not transparent and held without interference.

Abbasi said that the country’s ‘so-called accountability process’ was an ‘attempt to mask the corruption of the government and its ministers’, adding that there had been attempts to rig all elections.

Pakistan Democratic Party (PDM) rally

“The proof is in front of the people. We will present a white paper regarding this after collecting all the facts,” he added.

Abbasi said the leaders who participated in the meeting also rejected ‘unilateral’ electoral reforms, which they termed as the government’s bid to ‘steal’ the next elections.

He said the government is trying to “rob people of their right to select their representatives by introducing electoral reforms”.

Abbasi further informed that during the meeting they have prepared a schedule for rallies across the country and the meeting will take place on August 28.

The PDM had earlier announced that it would hold a “massive” anti-government rally on August 29 in Karachi.

He further added that the PDM, nearly six months back, had issued an initial Charter of Pakistan that aimed to resolve the issues of the people, however, the work on it was interrupted, and it could not be completed. (ANI)

