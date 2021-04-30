He said India is looking at procuring 400,000 units of Remdesivir medicine from Egypt besides exploring to get it from countries like the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan…reports Asian Lite News.

Foreign Secretary Harsh Vardhan Shringla on Thursday said India will get around 550 oxygen generating plants, 4,000 oxygen concentrators and 10,000 oxygen cylinders from abroad to deal with the second wave of coronavirus pandemic.

“It’s an unprecedented situation. We are sourcing many of oxygen, drugs from many countries. Many countries have come forward on their own to offer us assistance. Countries said they appreciated our assistance and they’re giving us in return,” the Foreign Secretary said during a special media briefing.

The Foreign Secretary said over 40 countries have come forward to offer assistance to India to help in view of the unprecedented situation.

He said India is looking at procuring 400,000 units of Remdesivir medicine from Egypt besides exploring to get it from countries like the United Arab Emirates, Bangladesh and Uzbekistan.

Oxygen cylinders

The Foreign Secretary said the government has been majorly focusing on procuring oxygen generators, concentrators, oxygen cylinders, cryogenic tankers as well as liquid oxygen.

He said the medical supplies are being sourced through direct procurement and other modes. He also said that the two special aircraft carrying large amounts of medical supplies from the US are expected to reach India by Friday and another one is likely in the next few days.

Also Read-UAE’s cargo for medical aid lands in India

Read More-US asks its citizens to leave India

Advertisements

