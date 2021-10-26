The highest increase in prices of food items was in the prices of edible ghee and oil. The price of ghee increased by 108 per cent to 356 PKR per kg….reports Asian Lite News

Inflation in Pakistan has reached its highest levels in 70 years during the three-year tenure of the Imran Khan-led government, with food prices doubling, while the prices of ghee, oil, sugar, flour and poultry have reached historic levels, The News International reported.

According to the Federal Bureau of Statistics (FBS), from October 2018 to October 2021, electricity rates increased by 57 per cent from 4.06 PKR per unit to at least 6.38 PKR per unit, the report said.

By the first quarter of October, the price of an 11.67 kg cylinder of LPG had gone up by 51 per cent from 1,536 PKR to 2,322 PKR.

Similarly, the price of petrol had gone up by 49 per cent in three years from 93.80 PKR per litre to 138.73 PKR per litre.

The highest increase in prices of food items was in the prices of edible ghee and oil. The price of ghee increased by 108 per cent to 356 PKR per kg.

The price of sugar increased by 83 per cent in three years and the price of sugar sold at 54 PKR per kg exceeded 100 PKR.

Prices of pulses increased by 60 to 76 per cent, mash pulses by 243 PKR, peanuts by 162 PKR, lentils by 180 PKR per kg and gram pulses by 23 per cent to 145 PKR per kg.

The price of 20 kg bag of flour has gone up by 52 per cent to 1,196 PKR in the said time period.

The price of flour has gone up by 20 PKR per kg.

