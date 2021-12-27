Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader and former PM Sharif’s likely return has intensified the political environment in the country posing further challenges to the Imran Khan government….reports Asian Lite News

Accepting that PTI government’s failure to abate corruption, Pakistan Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed has said the country had voted for Imran Khan to hold money launderers accountable, however, they “failed” to keep the promise.

Speaking at a press conference on Sunday in Karachi, Rashid said the roots of the mafia in this country are so deep that the government couldn’t get a hold of them, Dawn newspaper reported.

“People are blaming us for the situation [inflation], but it actually happened because of past rulers,” the Pak minister said while admitting “it is our mistake that we couldn’t explain it to the people.”

Rashid also accepted the country was facing a gas crisis at the moment, adding “it is a reality”. According to the media reports, people in Pakistan don’t have enough to cook their daily meals because successive governments handed out gas connections like sweet cakes. Pakistanis are now staring at hours-long gas outages.

Over former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif’s possible return to Pakistan, the minister said the convicted leader had left the country after much drama, adding “probably he is healthy as he did not consult any doctor (in London) since the time he made it there”.

He also accused Sharif of attacking the judiciary and giving statements on the army while sitting abroad.

Amid the country’s already tense political environment, a new heated debate has erupted over Sharif ahead of the next general elections, according to Geo TV.

Imran Khan’s government has faced challenges and his own popularity is on the wane with the recent reverses for his party Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf in the local body elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. (ANI)

