The Philippines has opened its doors to Afghan refugees, Philippine Foreign Secretary Teodoro Locsin said on Wednesday night.

“We stay steady where others waver: tonight we welcome Afghan nationals including women and kids seeking refuge,” Locsin said on Twitter. “Our doors are open to those fleeing conflict, persecution, sexual abuse and death.”

Locsin said that the Department of Foreign Affairs (DFA) will issue a statement on the matter, stressing “we’re not interested in publicity or thanks,” the Xinhua news agency reported.

The Philippines has started moving out its citizens from Afghanistan as the Taliban gained control of the country last month with the US withdrawing its troops from Afghanistan on August 30.

The DFA issued an alert level 4 for Afghanistan “due to the uncertain security situation in the country.”

