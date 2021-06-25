The UAE minister commended the positive developments towards solving the Libyan crisis and welcomed the UN Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2570…reports Asian Lite News

Political dialogue is the only viable solution to the Libyan crisis, Khalifa Shaheen Al Marar, UAE Minister of State, said as he led the UAE’s delegation to the Second Berlin Conference on Libya.

The international conference, held at the premises of the Federal Foreign Office in Berlin, brought together several foreign ministers, senior officials and representatives of regional and international organisations to discuss the latest developments in Libya.

Khalifa Al Marar stressed the importance of achieving progress in the security field in alignment with other tracks through implementing the Libya Ceasefire Agreement including opening the coastal highway and immediate withdrawal of all foreign fighters and mercenaries.

He called on Libyan and international parties to commit themselves to the political process and provide all factors to its success in order to realise security, stability and unity of Libyan institutions to fulfil the aspirations of the Libyan people for a more prosperous future.

The UAE minister commended the positive developments towards solving the Libyan crisis and welcomed the UN Security Council’s adoption of Resolution 2570 (2021), Resolution 2571 (2021) and Resolution 2510 (2021), which all support the implementation of the outcome of the Berlin International Conference on Libya and call for building on the momentum of achievements made towards the settlement of the Libyan crisis.

TRIPOLI, June 22, 2018 (Xinhua) — Illegal immigrants are transfered to Tripoli’s naval base in Tripoli, Libya, on June 21, 2018. Libyan navy on Thursday rescued 379 illegal immigrants in two separate operations off the western coastal town of Garrabulli, a navy spokesman said. (Xinhua/Hamza Turkia/IANS)

1594 illegal migrants rescued

At least 1,594 illegal migrants were rescued off the Libyan coast and returned to the country in the past one week, the International Organization for Migration (IOM) said.



“In the period of June 13-19, 1,594 migrants were rescued/intercepted at sea and returned to Libya,” Xinhua news agency reported on Tuesday citing the IOM as saying.



In 2021, 14,388 illegal migrants, including women and children, have been rescued, while 194 died and 492 went missing off the Libyan coast on the Central Mediterranean route, according to the Organization.



Libya has been plagued by insecurity and chaos since the fall of the late leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, making it a preferred point of departure for illegal immigrants wanting to cross the Mediterranean Sea toward European shores.



Rescued migrants end up inside overcrowded reception centres across Libya, despite repeated international calls to close them.



The IOM Displacement Tracking Matrix has identified and located 348,372 internally displaced persons in Libya.

