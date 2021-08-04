Men, women, and minors of the Herat city chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ (Allah is the greatest) to welcome Afghan National Defense and Security Force and oppose Taliban…reports Asian Lite News

As the conflict between Afghan security forces and the Taliban in Herat entered its sixth day, the residents of the city chanted ‘Allahu Akbar’ (Allah is the greatest) to express their support to Afghan government forces and oppose the militant group, according to media reports.



The chanting by men, women, and minors was unprecedented in 20 years and was welcomed by ordinary Afghan people and officials.



After the Taliban toppled all but one district including the provincial capital in western Herat province bordering Iran, the fighters stormed the city and launched an offensive against the Afghan National Defense and Security Forces (ANDSF).



July 30 was the worst in terms of the severity of the conflict. The Taliban toppled two Police Districts in the city and had besieged the airport.

An Afghan special force member attends a military operation against Taliban fighters

The ANDSF backed by US army airstrikes drove the Taliban from the city and recaptured the Guzara district of the province.

The Ministry of Defence said that 41 Taliban fighters were killed and 32 more wounded as a result of land and air operations in Herat province Monday night.



Herat along with Lashkar Gah city of Helmand province, Taloqan of Takhar province, and Kandahar city are among the provincial capitals which have been witnessing heavy conflicts between the ANDSF and the Taliban in the past two weeks.

Advertisements

