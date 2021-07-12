On July 7, the same facility was targeted by explosives-laden drones….reports Asian Lite News

Rocket fire targeted the largest US base in eastern Syria, marking the latest in a string of recent attacks targeting the facility, according to the state news agency SANA.

The shelling on Sunday targeted the base located in the al-Omar oil field in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour. The base has been targeted repeatedly by pro-Iran militias in the region.

On July 7, the same facility was targeted by explosives-laden drones.

Meanwhile, the Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said the attack on Sunday is believed to have been carried out by the pro-Iran militia in the western Euphrates River region in Deir al-Zour.

The UK-based watchdog group said there is no report on casualties yet.

A day earlier, an explosion targeted the Koniko gas factory where another US base is located in the eastern countryside of Deir al-Zour with no reports on losses, according to the Observatory.

Last week, US diplomats and troops in Iraq and Syria were targeted in three rocket and drone attacks, including at least 14 rockets hitting an Iraqi air base hosting US forces, wounding two American service members.

Iraqi militia groups aligned with Iran vowed to retaliate after U.S. strikes on the Iraqi-Syrian border killed four of their members last month.

Two people were slightly wounded in the rocket attack on the Ain al-Asad air base in western Iraq, said coalition spokesman U.S. Army Colonel Wayne Marotto. The rockets landed on the base and its perimeter. He said earlier that three people were wounded.

Two rockets were fired at the U.S. Embassy inside Baghdad’s Green Zone early on Thursday, Iraqi security sources said.

