Arab Parliament President Adel bin Abdulrahman Al-Asoumi, in a statement, lauded the health and security measures taken by the Kingdom to make Hajj season a success.

The Gulf countries have congratulated Saudi Arabia’s King Salman and Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on the success of this year’s Hajj season.

Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), Kuwaiti Emir, Baharaini King and Crown Prince, among other leaders of the Gulf nations congratulated the Saudi leadership for making this year’s Hajj a success amid ongoing pandemic crisis.

audi Minister of Health, Dr. Tawfiq bin Fawzan Al-Rabiah had earlier said that the health plan for this year’s Hajj 1442 AH was a success as the pilgrimage was free from coronavirus and other epidemic diseases.

In a statement on Thursday, he said that the Ministry of Health and Saudi Red Crescent Authority had put in place an integrated system of health facilities in the holy sites, including hospitals, health centres and highly equipped ambulances supervised by medical, technical and administrative teams of qualified and trained staff.

All government entities involved in serving the pilgrims have made great efforts to implement the Hajj health plan to ensure pilgrims’ safety and prevent the spread of any infection among them in light of the coronavirus pandemic, Al-Rabiah added.

The minister expressed his gratitude to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud, and the Crown Prince for their keenness to provide all means and capabilities to serve pilgrims and facilitate their performance of Hajj rituals in a comfortable and safe atmosphere.

Dr. Al-Rabiah stressed that early efforts and precautionary measures in dealing with the health situation during this year’s Hajj season, which necessitated limiting the number of pilgrims to 60,000 who completed the vaccination against COVID-19, have contributed to the success of the health plan that ensured the safety of pilgrims.

