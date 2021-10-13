Stressing on empowerment of women, he said India is providing paid maternity leave of 26 weeks to career women, aiming to protect the basic rights of newborn children…reports Asian Lite News.

Without referring to any incident, Prime Minister Narendra Modi warned that a selective view of human rights violation through a political lens is dangerous for democracy and will affect the country as a few have modified the definition of human rights as per their own convenience.

Prime Minister Modi was addressing the 28th National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) foundation day programme on Tuesday through video conferencing.

He said India always upheld human rights, saying his government has provided new rights to Muslim women who were demanding laws against Triple Talaq and freed them from the compulsion of ‘Mahram’ and as a chaperone, a male family member accompanying them during haj.

Stressing on empowerment of women, he said India is providing paid maternity leave of 26 weeks to career women, aiming to protect the basic rights of newborn children.

Highlighting the strict law and order, Modi said his government has established 650 fast track courts and introduced death penalty for the heinous offence of rape.

The fare gender can get all in one facility for temporary accommodation, counselling and medical help etc. “By amending the Medical Termination of Pregnancy Act, our government has paved way for safer and legal abortion option,” he added.

Modi said that his government has always thought of the last person in the queue and strived hard to ensure that no one, not even those who are unaware of their basic human rights are left out.

“This is why we came up with schemes like Jan-Dhan Yojna, Ujjwala Yojna and Swacch Bharat Abhiyan. These schemes and campaigns have dignified the lives of those who had never dreamt of having their own bank accounts and owning a debit card or thought of getting a gas cylinder at their doorsteps. Similarly, people are no longer forced to defecate in open and under ‘Saubhagya’ scheme we have ensured that every household gets electricity,” the prime minister said.

Modi also emphasised the steps taken by his government for the upliftment of specially-abled, saying, “Nationwide, thousands of institutes, public spaces, including buses and railways, 700 websites and even currencies have been made differently-abled friendly.”

“For the transgender community, Transgender Persons’ Protection of Rights Act has been introduced,” he pointed out, adding that all these steps will help eradicate injustice from the country.

PM Modi further added that the NDA government has been seriously working towards the development of Jammu and Kashmir and northeastern states as well, reiterating the point that his government is considerate of human rights and is working in the best interest of every section of the Indian society.

