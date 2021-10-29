The Republic of Seychelles celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 on Thursday…reports Asian Lite News

The Republic of Seychelles celebrated its National Day at Expo 2020 on Thursday with an impressive line-up of cultural and entertainment activities – including live performances at Al Wasl Plaza, the Seychelles Pavilion, and venues across the Expo site.

President Wavel Ramkalawan was welcomed by Sheikh Nahayan Mabarak Al Nahayan, Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence and Commissioner General of Expo 2020 Dubai.

Speaking on President Ramkalawan’s behalf, Sylvestre Radegonde, Minister of Foreign Affairs and Tourism of the Republic of the Seychelles, said the gathering of 192 nations would harness a spirit of entrepreneurship, innovation and collaboration that would address the present and future needs of our planet.

“Expo 2020, provided we make full use of its unique potential for achieving unprecedented global outreach and levels of cooperation, is effectively a one-stop-shop for planetary solutions: the one time and place to find international shakers and movers, innovators, thinkers and doers in one location.

“Our participation in this Expo provides us with an outstanding exposure on the world stage. And we intend to make the most of it. The immense value that it offers will, I am confident, provide increased inspiration, motivation and a renewed sense of commitment to all concerned in our nation’s determination to safeguard the extraordinary legacy of our islands for future generations.”

Sheikh Nahayan said: “It’s a pleasure to celebrate the National Day of the Republic of Seychelles at Expo 2020.

“The Seychelles stands as a leader in its own right in the biodiversity and conservation fields, showcasing to our visitors its various sustainable initiatives and sharing best practices in ocean conservation and environmental protection under the theme “Treasure Nature”.

“The Seychelles, through its pavilion, highlights its economic priorities in a unique way, including a Blue Zone to promote investments into the blue economy, while also shedding light on protected areas, such as the May Valley and a living laboratory, which showcases the world’s second-largest coral reef, the Aldabra.”

The Seychelles Pavilion, located in the Sustainability District, is designed as a treasure hunt, showcasing the country’s natural beauty, the history of its 115 islands, the steps being taken to safeguard them, and the opportunities for visitors to take part in their preservation.

It is designed to make visitors feel a sense of obligation in valuing nature, and draws from Seychellois lost treasure myths and treasure hunting culture, with various treasures to be found in the pavilion.

The Seychelles Pavilion also features in the Beneath the Blue Expo 2020 Journey, which illustrates new approaches putting innovation at the heart of marine conservation, something that features prominently.

National and Honour Days at Expo 2020 Dubai are moments to celebrate each of Expo’s 200-plus International Participants, showcasing their pavilions and programming and shining a light on their culture and achievements. Seychelles’ celebrations kicked off early, with a concert on at Expo’s Jubilee Stage on Wednesday featuring nine-piece Seychellois band The Relations. With lead singer Mia, the band gave a pulsating performance that included Creole and Sega music, delighting a lively audience including many waving the Seychelles flag Running until 31 March 2022, Expo 2020 has invited visitors from across the planet to join the making of a new world in a six-month celebration of human creativity, innovation, progress and culture.

