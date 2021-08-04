Those who want to enjoy the end of their summer vacation can also find what they are looking for at the Sharjah Summer Promotions through an array of the best events and offers…reports Asian Lite News

As the new school year rapidly approaches, the shopping malls, libraries, and stationeries participating in the Sharjah Summer Promotions have announced they will be offering amazing deals on a wide range and large selection of school supplies that satisfy all tastes and age groups at affordable prices.

Those who want to enjoy the end of their summer vacation can also find what they are looking for at the Sharjah Summer Promotions through an array of the best events and offers provided by leading shopping stores and leisure destinations in Sharjah.

Commercial activity in the shopping malls sector is expected to witness a strong rebound ahead of the start of the new school year, especially in light of the fantastic deals and worthy prizes being offered by Sharjah Summer Promotions, Mohamed Ahmed Amin Al Awadi, Director-General of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), stated.

This year’s back-to-school offers are of particular importance with the announcement of returning to in-person classes for the next academic year, Al Awadi noted, underlining that bringing children back to classes is in line with the country’s efforts to return to normality.

This would contribute to boosting sales of stationery and school supplies sector compared to the previous period and giving parents and pupils a perfect opportunity to get what they want at competitive prices benefiting from the discounts campaign that has been specifically launched for this occasion, he underlined.

Hana Al-Suwaidi, Head of Festivals and Shows Department, SCCI, said, “Sharjah Summer Promotions, in its 5th week, is witnessing a high turnout of visitors to enjoy its activities and tap into the exciting discounts on various goods and products.”

She added, “Preparations are in full swing by shopping centers and retail stores to welcome the largest expected number of shoppers with the new school year getting closer, by offering wonderful deals and valuable prizes on a wide variety of products, especially school supplies, clothes, shoes, and other consumer goods.”

Running until 29th August, Sharjah Summer Promotions is the largest shopping and tourist event organised by the SCCI under the slogan “Sharjah Summer_Shopping_Fun_Prizes”.

