Sheikh Mohammed visited the pavilions of the UAE, USA, China and Kazakhstan on day one of the six-month mega global event…reports Asian Lite News

Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister and Ruler of Dubai, toured the venue of Expo 2020, on the first day after the grand opening on Thursday evening.

He visited the pavilions of the UAE, USA, China and Kazakhstan on day one of the six-month mega global event.

Sheikh Mohammed Tours Expo Venue on Day 1

Being held for the first time in the Middle East, Africa and South Asia region, Expo 2020 houses the pavilions of countries participating in the event as well as those of diverse organisations from across the world. The global show runs for 182 days until 31st March, 2022.

Sheikh Mohammed was accompanied tour by Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai; Sheikh Maktoum bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Deputy Ruler of Dubai and other ministers.

The Prime Minister began his tour of Expo 2020 by visiting the UAE pavilion.

ALSO READ: Win Expo passes and cameras in a new photography contest

He expressed his appreciation for the iconic architectural design of the UAE pavilion that evokes the wings of a falcon in flight and tells the story of the UAE as a global hub, and the vision of its leaders to create a peaceful and progressive society with ambitious plans for the future.

Located in the heart of Al Wasl Plaza, the pavilion designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava is a symbol of the nation’s bold and daring spirit. Created to highlight both the UAE’s rich heritage and bright future, the pavilion’s four storeys cover an area of more than 15,000 square metres. The design of the pavilion also evokes the pioneering spirit and power of connections that transformed the UAE from a collection of small, desert communities into a global connection point.

Sheikh Mohammed Tours Expo Venue on Day 1

Featuring an immersive experience that evokes a range of emotions, the 60-minute tour of the pavilion narrates to the visitor the unique history and future aspirations of the UAE. Built with sustainability in mind, the pavilion uses sustainable elements such as photovoltaic (PV) panels that have been produced in the UAE integrated into the roof structure, bringing the entire building to life with the opening of the wings.

Speaking on the importance of Expo 2020 Dubai, Sheikh Mohammed said: “Bringing together participants from 192 countries, Expo 2020 paves the way for a new united approach to overcoming one of the most difficult periods in the planet’s history and forging a new path of sustainable development. Expo 2020 held in the UAE can serve as the catalyst for the emergence of a new interconnected world in which nations come together in a spirit of partnership and cooperation to create a glorious future for mankind.”

He later visited the US Pavilion at Expo Dubai, which extends over an area of 36,000 square feet and provides a unique experience for visitors to celebrate American values and culture under the theme “Life, Liberty and the Pursuit of the Future.” The theme reflects the USA’s commitment to promoting prosperity, opportunity, and innovation globally and domestically.

Sheikh Mohammed Tours Expo Venue on Day 1

The pavilion highlights the USA’s leadership and achievements in the space sector. It features a one-to-one scale replica of a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. Falcon 9 is the first orbital class rocket capable of re-flight and most-flown operational rocket in the United States. Other exhibits featured at the US pavilion include moon rocks, one of the robotic vehicles that landed on the moon’s surface, and many others.

Sheikh Mohammed also visited the China Pavilion, one of the largest country pavilions at Expo 2020 Dubai at over 4,500 sqm. Named ‘The Light of China’, the pavilion’s design is inspired by the iconic traditional Chinese lantern.

Under the theme ‘Constructing the Community of Human Destiny – Innovation and Opportunity’, the pavilion showcases the nation’s achievements in the fields of information, science and technology, education, and communications.

Advertisements

