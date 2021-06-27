The three venues in the UAE that would be hosting the world cup are Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi…..reports Asian Lite News

The T20 World Cup is likely to start on October 17 in UAE, with the final on November 14. The Indian cricket board will be informing the International Cricket Council (ICC) about its decision to shift the 16-nation tournament to the UAE in its next meeting.

Three venues in UAE – Abu Dhabi, Sharjah and Dubai – will host the T20 World Cup games, with Oman hosting the qualifiers.

The BCCI wanted to host the T20 World Cup in India but two issues came in the way. It is learnt that they didn’t get any tax exemption from the Indian government. Also the BCCI wasn’t sure about how keen international players would be to return to India after the IPL was suspended because of Covid-19 cases in the bio-bubble.

During a virtual meeting with all state associations a few weeks ago, the board members were informed by BCCI office bearers that by shifting T20 World Cup to UAE, the board will save around 41 percent of total earnings.

The BCCI had already planned UAE as back up, with Oman to host the qualifiers. The board last month had even blocked hotel rooms and in conjunction with ICC had approached Oman Cricket Board to come on board.

