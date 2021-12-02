This came after speculations over some Iranian farmers crossing the border into Afghanistan….reports Asian Lite News

The Taliban and the Iranian border security forces clashed near the Afghan province of Nimruz after the Afghan side started firing over a ‘misunderstanding’ about some Iranians crossing the border into Afghan territory.

This came after speculations over some Iranian farmers crossing the border into Afghanistan.

While the Iranians did not actually cross the border but the Taliban perceived it the other way and started shooting, with Iranian border guards responding fire, Sputnik news agency reported citing Iranian news agency Tasnim.

Nimroz Province is one of the 34 provinces of Afghanistan and borders the west of Iran. (ANI)

ALSO READ: Taliban take over Afghan Independent Bar Association

Advertisements

