Mullah Hebatullah will be the Suprme leader under whom a prime minister or president will run the country

The Taliban said that the discussions held on forming a new government have been finalized and they will soon make an announcement, the Tolo news reported.

Anamullah Samangani, a member of the Taliban’s cultural commission, said that Mullah Hebatullah Akhundzada, the leader of the Taliban, will also be the leader of the new government.

Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi meets with the delegation led by Abdul Ghani Baradar, head of Afghan Taliban Political Commission. (Photo twiiter@MFA_China)

“Consultations are almost finalized on the new government, and the necessary discussions have also been held about the cabinet. The Islamic government that we will announce will be a … model for the people. There is no doubt about the presence of the Commander of the Faithful (Akhunzada) in the government. He will be the leader of the government and there should be no question on this,” Samangani told Tolo News.

Mullah Hebatullah has recently come to the Afghan capital from Kandahar province where he had held a series of talks with tribal elders.

The exact date of announcing the new government is not disclosed though, acting minister of information and culture and spokesperson of the Taliban Zabiullah Mujahid had said that the new government set-up is to be announced in two-weeks time, the report said.

He has also said that figures from the previous governments will not be part of their new government because they have failed and people do not want them to be in power anymore.

In the meantime, the deputy head of the Taliban’s political office based in Doha Sher Muhammad Abbas Stanikzai has been busy negotiating with the representatives of regional countries.

Spokesperson of the office, Naeem Wardak said that Abbas has been discussing with the countries to assure them of no threat from Afghanistan.

New Cabinet

Meanwhile, unconfirmed reports indicate that there will also be a prime minister post in the next government.

“The name of the new system should be neither republic nor emirate. It should be something like an Islamic government. Hebatullah should be at the top of the government, and he will not be the president. He will be the leader of Afghanistan. Below him there will be a prime minister or a president that will work under his oversight,” said Mohammad Hasan Haqyar, a political analyst.

The Taliban has already appointed governors, police chiefs and police commanders for provinces and districts.

“The Islamic Emirate is active in each province. There is a governor in each province who has started working. There is a district governor for each district and a police chief in each province who are working for the people,” said Abdul Hanan Haqqani, a member of the Taliban.

Although the Taliban say consultations are finalized on forming the new government, public discussions have not been held over the system’s name, the national flag or national anthem.

