TAPI pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas each year from Galkynysh, the world’s second-biggest gas field, to the Indian city of Fazilka near the Pakistan border….reports Asian Lite News

Acting Afghan Foreign Minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, at a press conference with Turkmenistan Foreign Minister Rashid Meredov, said the Turkmen delegation and the Islamic Emirate held good talks on economic and political issues including restarting the TAPI project, Tolo News reported.

Muttaqi said during the two-day visit, both sides discussed issues around strengthening political relations and economic ties.

He said they talked about the Turkmenistan-Afghanistan-Pakistan-India (TAPI) gas pipeline project, adding the implementation of the project in Afghanistan will start soon.

“Important issues such as TAPI, railroads and electricity were discussed. We discussed how to strengthen the projects that had already started.

“Also, the projects that were started by Turkmenistan, such as TAPI — its practical implementation will start soon in Afghanistan.”

Muttaqi said Meredov has invited him to visit Turkmenistan.

Meredov and his accompanying delegation also met Deputy PM Abdul Salam Hanafi and discussed economic issues — especially the TAPI project — and railroads and made important decisions, the Islamic Emirate Spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid said, the report added.

The TAPI project was launched in 2016. TAPI pipeline is expected to carry 33 billion cubic meters (bcm) of natural gas each year along a route stretching 1,800 km (1,125 miles) from Galkynysh, the world’s second-biggest gas field, to the Indian city of Fazilka near the Pakistan border.

Work on the project in Afghanistan began in February 2018 and will include a 1,814-kilometre gas pipeline intended to pass through Afghanistan to Pakistan and India, with at least 816 kilometre of the pipeline passing through Afghanistan.

However, the construction has faced delays in Afghanistan due to insecurity, among other issues, in the past years, the report said.

