The awards followed a lengthy evaluation by an eight-strong judging panel…reports Asian Lite News

The Middle East’s first automotive aftermarket industry awards took place yesterday at the Dubai World Trade Centre (DWTC), with winners of the Automechanika Dubai Awards announced across select categories including sustainability, safety, service, training and diversity across the regional sector’s products, personnel, and entities.

The awards followed a lengthy evaluation by an eight-strong judging panel. Some 161 nominations, and 49 entries were shortlisted across 19 award categories including one devoted to “Women in the Automotive Aftermarket”.

The judging panel comprised public and private sector experts and included Martin Roberts of Momentum Logistics; Graham Threlfall of AkzoNobel; Alan Whaley from AMENA Professional; Abdulla Almheiri and Nasir Alseeri of Dubai Government Workshop; Dr Nima Mehrdadi of Hella Middle East, and Dr. Alexander Sabbah of ZF Middle East.

Dr. Majida Al Azazi, Chairman of M Glory Holding, was honoured with the “Women in Automotive Aftermarket” award. Speaking at the ceremony, Dr. Al Azazi said, “As a woman in the industry, I believe success comes from the drive and passion you have for your career, not the gender. My ambition and true dedication to my craft have led me to this moment.”

“I would like to dedicate this award to the UAE and extend this acknowledgement to my country, as this is a stepping stone for us as a leading automotive business destination. I have been attending Automechanika Dubai since 2013 and have also travelled to attend the international editions of the event.”

“These awards celebrate excellence and innovation in the automotive aftermarket industry which is undergoing immense technological disruption and innovation and embracing greater personnel diversity,” commented Mahmut Gazi Bilikozen, Show Director of Automechanika Dubai.

“The introduction of these awards in Automechanika Dubai’s 18th edition demonstrates a maturing of the industry. Our judging panel, which comprised more than 200 years of sector expertise, had a tough task in evaluating the high level of contenders. The awards, which will now be an annual industry benchmark, will be a tracker to the regional sector’s development.”

Taking home, the “Innovation Award” was AkzoNobel for their sustainable Lesonal UV Filler. “Winning the Innovation Award makes me proud to be part of AkzoNobel,” said Saad Rathore, Regional Sales Support Manager at AkzoNobel.

“Compared to conventional products, we have been able to develop something beneficial not only for the end-user but the body shop as well. With its high filling power, UV Filler cuts material consumption by up to 50 percent per repair, compared to standard fillers in the market.”

Maturing of the regional industry is evident across the eight DWTC halls given over this week to Automechanika Dubai. More than 560 exhibitors from 47 countries are rolling out sector innovations to live up to new ‘green’ regulations and intensified customer expectations.

“The regional industry is the throes of change brought about by intensified online and e-commerce purchases,” explained Bilikozen.

“Providers are having to adapt business models to major changes in the overall customer journey which is increasingly focused on contactless services, e-commerce, growing demand for convenience services at home or work with on-demand and on-call maintenance services being trialled throughout the region.”

