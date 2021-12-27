The Committee also reaffirmed that vaccination remains a condition to enter public and private establishments…reports Asian Lite News

Oman’s Supreme Committee, tasked with tackling developments resulting from the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, made a decision to apply two-dose vaccination as a prerequisite for entry of non-Omanis aged 18 and above to the Sultanate from all checkpoints.

Two-dose vaccination must for entry to Oman

It also decided to cancel the decision that bans entry of arrivals from certain countries listed previously, namely South Africa, Namibia, Botswana, Zimbabwe, Lesotho, Eswatini, and Mozambique.

The Committee also reaffirmed that vaccination remains a condition to enter public and private establishments, according to Oman News Agency (ONA).

