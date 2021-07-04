The decision was made following the completion of clinical trials and approval of the US Food and Drug Administration, reports Asian Lite News

The Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) has approved the emergency registration of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine.

The decision was made following the completion of clinical trials and a strict assessment conducted to approve the local emergency use of the vaccine, as well as the approval of the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA).

Attracting and providing efficient vaccines is part of the UAE’s commitment to promoting the effective response to the pandemic, said Dr. Mohamed Salim Al-Olama, Under-Secretary of MoHAP, emphasising that such step is a crucial stage to enhance the prevention and accelerate the pace of approaching the recovery phase and community immunisation.

Al-Olama noted that the notable increase in COVID-19 vaccine shots that amounted to about 15 million doses reflects the fruitful efforts and outcomes of the national vaccination campaign, as well as the UAE’s distinctive march to counter the pandemic, reach the recovery phase, and cultivate the spirit of optimism in society.

Dr. Amin Hussein Al Amiri, Assistant Under-Secretary of the Health Regulatory Sector, said the decision was taken after Moderna has submitted all the documents that fulfil the country’s procedures and regulations and conform to global standards for safety of the vaccine and its use. He added this enables local health authorities to import the vaccine after fulfilling shipping-related safety and efficacy standards.

A review of studies on vaccine safety was made based on the FDA approval, said Al Amiri, pointing out that the clinical trials have shown that the vaccine is safe and effective, and is triggering an immune response, in addition to producing COVID-19 antibodies.

“As the world continues to endure the drastic impact of the COVID-19 pandemic, we feel privileged to be taking part in the global effort to enhance the protection of humanity by making available this highly advanced vaccine in the United Arab Emirates. Magenta is fully committed to supporting the efforts of the UAE government in its monumental efforts to contain the pandemic,” said Dr. Zahid Al Sabti, Managing Director of Magenta Investments.

He added, “I am delighted to see Magenta entering this strategic partnership with Moderna and contributing to the ongoing battle against the pandemic.”

“We welcome the opportunity to work alongside Magenta for the distribution of our vaccine in the UAE,” said Corinne Le Goff, Chief Commercial Officer of Moderna. “Together with our partners, we hope to advance our goal to expand access to our vaccine globally, and support governments, as with the UAE, in protecting their citizens, residents, and visitors against the pandemic.”

Meanwhile, the ministry announced that 29,969 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine were administered during the past 24 hours.

The total number of doses provided up to today stands at 15,534,207 with a rate of vaccine distribution of 157.06 doses per 100 people.

The vaccination drive is in line with the Ministry’s plan to provide the vaccine to all members of society and acquire immunity, which will help reduce the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.

