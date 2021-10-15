The UAE won membership on the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term…reports Asian Lite News

In a new international achievement, the UAE won membership on the UN Human Rights Council for the 2022-2024 term after obtaining 180 votes from countries of the Asia-Pacific group during elections that took place today among members of the United Nations General Assembly by direct secret ballot.

This victory is the culmination of the UAE’s tireless efforts to strengthen human rights and freedoms and affirms the importance it places on human rights in achieving sustainable development on the regional and international levels, a press release stated.

The win also underscores the UAE’s enduring cooperation with various UN bodies in order to address challenges the international community is facing and achieve a more prosperous future for all countries and peoples of the world, it added.

The UAE believes in the pivotal role played by the Council in the promotion and protection of human rights, as the UAE, through its membership on the Council, aspires to enhance cooperation and constructive dialogue and strengthen partnerships between countries to enrich its work.

The election of the UAE as a Council member is evidence of the global standing it enjoys in the international community and the role it plays in defending human rights around the world.

ALSO READ: UAE, South Korea launch trade partnership talks

UAE wins UNHRC membership for third time

Gargash hails membership

Dr. Anwar bin Mohammed Gargash, the Diplomatic Advisor to President His Highness Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan and Chairman of the National Human Rights Committee, has said that UAE’s win of the UN Human Rights Council’s membership for the 2022-2024 term from the Asia-Pacific group for the third time reflects international acclaim of the crucial work being carried out to bolster human rights in this county.

“The UAE’s track record in this highly significant international file is not confined to the protection and promotion of political, economic and social rights, but also covers the State’s successful model in areas like women’s empowerment, religious and ethnic tolerance, judicial system, labour rights, combatting human trafficking and other key related issues,” Dr Gargash added.

He noted that this membership coincides with the launch of the UAE National Human Rights Action Plan at a time the country is accelerating its tireless efforts to complete the establishment of human rights institutions based on an internationally recognised set of standards for credibility, independence and effectiveness, like the National Human Rights Authority, the National Human Rights Committee and other similar federal and local institutions.

“The UAE society is founded on such core values as balance, and support for justice, where more than 200 nationalities co-exist together and enjoy the freedom of practising their civil rights under an efficient judicial system that ranks first regionally according to relevant international indices,” Dr Gargash continued.

The UAE will have efficient contributions to the UN Human Rights Council in its upcoming term, he said, explaining that the Emirates will share its successful experience in a number of issues with other countries, including member and non-member states, in order to ensure an inclusive and equitable approach toward the human rights file.

Advertisements

