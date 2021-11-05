Global Village launches the 50 Years of Togetherness photography contest…reports Asian Lite News

Global Village, the UAE and wider region’s leading multicultural family destination for culture, shopping, attractions and entertainment, begins its month-long UAE National Day celebrations on the 50th Flag Day of our Nation.

UAE@50: Global Village kicks off month-long celebration

Partnering with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award (HIPA), Global Village launches the 50 Years of Togetherness photography contest. The competition is designed to create a collection of photographs exploring shared identities and values through the lens of individuals with a unique vision of cultural diversity. Starting on Flag Day until the UAE National Day on 2nd December, the contest welcomes submissions celebrating multiculturalism, diversity and tolerance from amateur and professional photographers alike.

Participants must be over 18 years of age and those using professional cameras are required to apply for a permit on the Global Village website. All entries must be uploaded on HIPA’s website.

Commenting on the partnership, Ali Bin Thalith, Secretary-General, HIPA, said, “Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award is pleased to collaborate with Global Village, for their fiftieth National Day celebrations of the UAE, with the launch of an exciting photography competition. The UAE is one of the leading countries in the world that promotes multiculturalism, diversity and tolerance, and Global Village with its unique attractions, appeal to all nationalities locally and internationally.”

“In line with the vision of H.H. Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai, Chairman of Dubai Executive Council and Patron of HIPA, we are continuously spreading the culture of photography and the essential role it plays in promoting diversity and coexistence in today’s modern world. We invite all amateur and professional photographers to join this exciting competition and submit their photographs representing the theme ‘50 Years of Togetherness’ in this unique destination that welcomes everyone. We wish you all success.”

Beyond winning a HIPA photography contest the 1st Prize winner will receive a AED50,000 cash prize and a gold trophy, the 2nd Prize winner will receive AED26,000, a silver trophy and a Global Village goodie bag, the 3rd Prize winner will receive AED26,000 and a glass trophy. The Top 10 runner ups will receive Global Village Experience Packs, including Entry Tickets and Wonder Pass cards. The contest will close on National Day, 2nd December. The Winners will be announced on 4th January in an award ceremony at the Global Village Main Stage.

Bader Anwahi, CEO at Global Village, said, “50 Years of Togetherness celebrates the strength and beauty of the UAE’s inclusive spirit, where modern living, prosperity and technological innovation are born from cultural harmony and creativity. We are honoured to collaborate with Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum International Photography Award for this unique photography contest featuring three interweaving themes – multiculturalism, inclusion and openmindedness. The jury will be looking for exceptional images and a strong narrative illustrating the wonder that is created when different cultures join together as one.”

Global Village hasn’t forgotten the younger shutterbugs either. Photographers under the age of 18 will have their own social media contest with the same theme. To enter young photographers simply need to upload images illustrating “50 years of togetherness” on Instagram using hashtags #GVWOW and #Together between 3rd November and 30th November. Winners for the children’s contest will be announced on 2nd December, the UAE’s National Day. The jury are looking for participants who push their creative boundaries by capturing spectacular, split-second moments and introduce viewers to fascinating people and unique cultural perspectives at Global Village.

Numerous other events and activations will be revealed throughout the month including the Dubai Cultural Authority UAE Quiz on weekends through every Thursday and Friday of the month and some very special guest performances from 1st – 4th December.

