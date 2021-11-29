This came after Charge d’Affaires of the UK mission in Doha Martin Longden held discussions with the Taliban-appointed foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi…reports Asian Lite News

Charge d’Affaires of the UK Mission to Afghanistan on Sunday stressed the importance of getting Afghan girls back to school after the Taliban restricted female education in Afghanistan.

This came after Charge d’Affaires of the UK mission in Doha Martin Longden held discussions with the Taliban-appointed foreign minister Amir Khan Muttaqi, reported Sputnik news agency.

“Discussed with Mawlawi Muttaqi and his colleagues today the humanitarian situation, the UK’s continued support for the Afghan people, the terrorism challenge, and the imperative of getting all Afghan girls back to school,” Longden said in a tweet.

“A big agenda that needs a big commitment – from all sides,” Longden said on Twitter on Sunday,” he added in his tweet.

During the meeting, the UK representative also reiterated the UK’s support to Afghans.

Earlier, Taliban and European Union delegates held meetings in Doha to discuss the prevailing situation in Afghanistan.

Afghanistan’s political and economic issues along with humanitarian aid were discussed between Taliban and European Union delegates, according to the Tolo News.

The Taliban after the siege of Afghanistan is trying to deliver a moderate image to the world in an attempt to gain international confidence but experts say that Afghan women are most likely to face an uncertain future under the terrorist group regime.

Sajjan Gohel, a security and terrorism analyst said that women are scared out of their (Taliban) minds, according to Four Nine, a prominent women’s magazine in the West.

The Taliban, after the siege, proposed a ban on coeducation. Terrorist group’s officials had also ordered that girls will no longer be allowed to sit in the same classes as boys in universities, Khaama Press report.

Meanwhile, according to local media reports, the Islamic Emirates have pledged to work upon the development of the country including girl education in the year ahead.

As per TOLOnews, a spokesperson of the Taliban regime Zabiullah Mujahid, while addressing a gathering in Kabul said that the government is committed to the reconstruction and development of Afghanistan.

“If we facilitate some projects and provide security, the economic challenges will not last for more than six months or one year at the most,” TOLOnews quoted Mujahid as saying.

The Islamic Emirates’ spokesperson further reiterated the Taliban’s support for girls’ education, saying that the government would provide education and work opportunities for girls and women in the coming year.

As per the Afghani publication, the participants in the gathering also criticised the former Afghan government and held them accountable for ethnic chaos and disunity among the Afghan people.

TOLOnews quoted the deputy of Hezb-e-Milat party Jafar Mehdawi as saying, “Our people were the victims during the past decade.”

“The back-to-back crisis happened in Afghanistan and, therefore, there is a great need for social justice,” said a religious cleric. (ANI)

Advertisements

