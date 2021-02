Any Iraqi who wishes to participate in these elections, as a candidate or campaigner, must be able to do so without fear of intimidation, attack, abduction or assassination,said UN envoy…reports Asian Lite News

The top UN envoy for Iraq calls for a free and safe environment for upcoming elections in Iraq.

Jeanine Hennis-Plasschaert, the UN secretary-general’s special representative and head of the UN Assistance Mission for Iraq on Tuesday said “For credible elections to take place, it is imperative that parties and candidates operate in a free and safe environment.”

The same goes for members of the media. In this regard, recent incidents are highly troubling — to say the least, she added.

“I call on all parties, stakeholders and authorities to come together, to agree on a ‘code of conduct’ and to allow all Iraqi candidates to operate freely — irrespective of ethnicity, gender, language, religion, belief or background,” she told the Security Council in a briefing.

Workers recount ballots in Kirkuk, some 250 km north of Baghdad, capital of Iraq,

Any Iraqi who wishes to participate in these elections, as a candidate or campaigner, must be able to do so without fear of intimidation, attack, abduction or assassination. And it goes without saying: voters must feel entirely free to choose their preferred candidate, she said.

The Iraqi Council of Ministers, in consultation with the Independent High Electoral Commission, has decided on a new date for Iraq’s elections: October 10, 2021 — four months later than originally planned. Parliament has passed the legislation necessary to finance the elections, and countrywide registration of candidates and alliances, as well as voter registration updates, are under way, she noted.

However, she said, parliament has not yet finalized the outstanding Federal Supreme Court Law. As this court certifies election results, further delays cannot be accepted.

Briefing the UN Security Council on Tuesday, @UNIraq head @JeanineHennis urged for a “code of conduct” that guarantees freedom of speech, for candidates in Iraqi electionshttps://t.co/cfQOqP2Itv — UN News (@UN_News_Centre) February 17, 2021

Hennis-Plasschaert asked the Security Council to make a decision on electoral observation in Iraq as soon as possible.

“A request from the government of Iraq for electoral observation is currently before this council. I understand that a decision has not yet been made. But I would like to take this opportunity to emphasize the importance and also urgency of obtaining clarity.”

“In this all-important election year, I am hopeful that Iraqis can continue to count on the council’s steadfast support and solidarity,” said Hennis-Plasschaert.

Also read:Zimbabwe extends lockdown again

Advertisements