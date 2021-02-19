The new forecast projects that 8,400 to 18,500 new deaths will likely be reported in the week ending March 13….reports Asian Lite News

According to the latest predictions of the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), a total of 530,000 to 559,000 Corona virus deaths will be reported in the US by March 13.

The new forecast projects that 8,400 to 18,500 new deaths will likely be reported in the week ending March 13.

The CDC predicts that the number of newly reported Covid-19 deaths will likely decrease over the next four weeks.

Covid-19 cases, hospitalizations and deaths continue to trend downward in the US. But the CDC warns that coronavirus variants may lead to a “rapid rise” in Covid-19 infections.

The US has recorded over 27.83 million cases with more than 491,000 related deaths as of Thursday noon, according to the real-time count kept by Johns Hopkins University.

