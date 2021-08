In addition, US Ambassador to the United Nations also announced $5 million in aid to help Thailand fight Covid-19….reports Asian Lite News

The United States on Tuesday announced $50 million in critical humanitarian assistance to the people of Myanmar, including those forced to flee violence and persecution.

During an official visit to Thailand, US Ambassador to the United Nations Linda Thomas-Greenfield announced humanitarian assistance to Myanmar.

“This aid will enable our international and non-governmental organization partners to provide emergency food assistance, life-saving protection, shelter, essential health care, water, sanitation, and hygiene services to the people of Burma, including those who have fled from Burma or been displaced from their homes across Burma,” State Department spokesperson Ned Price said in a statement.

A demonstrator stacks bags on a street as a barricade during a demonstration against the military coup and the detention of civilian leaders in Myanmar(ians)

In addition, US Ambassador to the United Nations also announced $5 million in aid to help Thailand fight Covid-19.

“This assistance from the American people will enable humanitarian partners to help the most vulnerable affected populations in Burma and Thailand, benefiting more than 700,000 of Burma’s people and contributing to the provision of life-saving humanitarian assistance,” the statement said.

It further stated that the Covid-19 assistance to Thailand will support health workers administering vaccines and will strengthen the vaccine supply chain to help ensure that they reach the most vulnerable populations.

“We urge other donors to generously support the urgent humanitarian needs of the people of Burma. We further urge the international community to join us in doing more to combat Covid-19 and bring the pandemic to an end — in Thailand and around the world,” the statement added.

Earlier on Friday, the United Nations World Food Programme (WFP) also stated that a massive wave of Covid-19 infections currently surging throughout Myanmar is compounding hunger, as families struggle amid job losses, rising food and fuel prices, political unrest, violence and displacement.

The WFP said it has estimated that the number of people facing hunger could more than double to 6.2 million in the next six months, up from 2.8 million prior to February. On February 1, the Myanmar military overthrew the civilian government and declared a year-long state of emergency.

The coup triggered mass protests, which were quashed with deadly violence in the country. (ANI)

Advertisements