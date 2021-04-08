The decision was made following the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein, while the US side was headed by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken…reports Asian Lite News

The US and Iraq have agreed to redeploy the remaining Washington-led coalition combat troops outside the war-torn country to contribute in the fight against the Islamic State (IS) terror group, an official statement said.

The joint statement issued on Wednesday said the decision was made following the US-Iraq Strategic Dialogue, Xinhua news agency.

The Iraqi delegation was led by Minister of Foreign Affairs Fuad Hussein, while the US side was headed by Secretary of State Anthony Blinken.

The strategic dialogue via video teleconference, which was held in accordance with the Strategic Framework Agreement signed in 2008 between the two sides, also covered security and counter-terrorism, economics and energy, political issues, and cultural relations, according to the statement.

It said the two sides “reaffirmed their mutual intention to continue bilateral security coordination and cooperation”, stressing that the redeployment of the US and coalition forces is based on “the increasing capacity of the Iraqi forces”.

“The mission of US and coalition forces has now transitioned to one focused on training and advisory tasks, thereby allowing for the redeployment of any remaining combat forces from Iraq, with the timing to be established in upcoming technical talks,” the statement added.

It was a privilege to speak with Iraqi Foreign Minister Dr. Fuad Hussein at my first U.S.-Iraq Strategic Dialogue as Secretary of State. I'm optimistic about the road ahead after the review of the progress we've made in each area of our broad and strategic partnership. pic.twitter.com/Z6HozvRZRk — Secretary Antony Blinken (@SecBlinken) April 7, 2021

The Iraqi government in turn committed to protecting the international coalition personnel, convoys, and diplomatic facilities, it said, adding that the two sides emphasised that the current military bases, on which US and coalition personnel are present, are Iraqi bases and their presence is only for supporting Iraq’s efforts in the fight against the IS group.

The relation between Baghdad and Washington strained after January 3, 2020, when an American drone struck a convoy at Baghdad airport, which killed Qasem Soleimani, former commander of the Quds Force of Iran’s Islamic Revolution Guards Corps, and Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis, deputy chief of Iraq’s paramilitary Hashd Shaabi forces.

The Iraqi parliament passed a resolution on January 5, 2020, requiring the government to end the presence of foreign forces in Iraq.

Fuad HusseinMinister of Foreign Affairs, Republic of Iraq(Twitter)

The US airstrike also pushed unidentified militias to launch a series of rocket and mortar attacks on Iraqi military bases housing US troops across Iraq, as well as the American embassy in the Green Zone in central Baghdad.

The tension pushed the two sides to launch sessions of strategic dialogue starting from last June 12, and the US pledged to cut its troops in the country.

The US-led coalition forces have been deployed in Iraq to support the Iraqi forces in the battles against IS militants, mainly providing training and advising to the Iraqi forces.

