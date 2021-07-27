The innovative format will allow the destination to share its story with the next generation of travellers, tapping into a new demographic awaiting to discover the beautiful landscape…reports Asian Lite News

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) has announced the launch of the first official Public Profile for a tourism board on leading social media platform Snapchat – giving potential travellers the chance to explore everything that the UAE capital has to offer in a new and immersive way.

Acting as a portal to unlock everything the region has to offer, the Visit Abu Dhabi Public Profile will provide subscribers with exclusive travel information for Abu Dhabi, showcasing the wide variety of things to do during a stay in the emirate, whilst bringing the beauty of the destination to life in a new interactive format.

At a time when travel is slowly opening up, the new official Public Profile is ideal for those planning an upcoming trip to Abu Dhabi, offering a glimpse of the destination from the comfort of their own homes – and phones. There will be a wealth of content to explore, be it uncovering the beauty of Al Ain via the Highlights section or simply experiencing the capital in real-time via Stories or Community Snaps.

Public Profiles were launched by Snapchat in 2020 and have had great success in bringing a brand’s story to life. The move from DCT Abu Dhabi marks the launch of the first official tourist board profile and it’s likely other tourist boards will follow suit as they look to welcome tourists back. Social channels have been a popular vehicle to engage potential travellers – inspiring wanderlust by making global destinations accessible to everyone.

The innovative format will allow the destination to share its story with the next generation of travellers, tapping into a new demographic awaiting to discover the beautiful landscape, culture, entertainment and adventure that comes with a trip to Abu Dhabi.

