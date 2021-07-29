As of July 15, NORKA Roots estimates that 10,98,334 returnees have lost their jobs abroad. Almost 120,816 people are yet to receive their salary allowances. This amounts to Rs 1,130 crores, assuming that each one is to get an average of Rs 100.000.



Thousands of Keralites flew back home from across the world during the pandemic after losing their jobs. According to a report by the Centre for Indian Migrant Studies (CIMS), around Rs 1,180 crores is yet to be paid as salaries and benefits for these expatriates.



Some companied took advantage of the situation. Some of the Gulf returnees file complaints against companies and employers in foreign countries over dues. Some company owners exploited the Covid-crisis to slash salaries. They were also denied employment benefits and gratuity.

On the basis of accurate records and calculations of the wage system in the foreign countries, CIMS have conducted a study on 3945 expatriate workers who returned from abroad, reveals the loss of more than Rs 62 crores due to wage theft.

Both the Central and State Governments need to take necessary action to find out the real picture of this problem among the expatriates who have returned home through Vande Bharat Mission. The Ministry of External Affairs has already missed the opportunity to collect information from people who lost their jobs during repatriation.

CIMS and the Thampan Thomas Foundation will hold a press conference at the Press Club on Saturday to explain the issue and will publish a report on wage theft, urging the central and state governments to take strong decisions in this regard. The forums are requesting the state and national governments to take immediate decisions on expats’ rehabilitation.

