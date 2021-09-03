“We have this right, being Muslims, to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, or any other country,” said Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of the Taliban political office in Doha…reports Asian Lite News

Suhail Shaheen, the spokesman of the Taliban political office in Doha, has said that the group has the right to raise its voice for Muslims anywhere, including in Kashmir, Geo News reported.

In a Zoom interview with BBC Urdu, Shaheen also said that the Taliban do not have a policy to raise arms against any country.

“We have this right, being Muslims, to raise our voice for Muslims in Kashmir, or any other country,” he said, as per Geo News.

(Image Source ANI)

According to Shaheen: “We will raise our voice and say that Muslims are your own people, your own citizens. They are entitled to equal rights under your laws.”

To a question on the Haqqani network, the spokesperson said there is “no such group” and they are “part of the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”.

On Sunday, in an interview with Geo News, Shaheen had said that Washington will “have no right to attack Afghanistan” after August 31, when the withdrawal of its troops its complete.

The US had launched a drone strike against a Daesh attack “planner” in eastern Afghanistan, a day after a suicide bombing at Kabul airport killed 13 US troops and scores of Afghan civilians, according to a news wire.

Responding to a question if the US had carried out the drone strike with the Taliban’s consent, Shaheen had said the Taliban-led government will stop any such attack in Afghanistan after August 31, Geo News said.

Earlier on August 19, Shaheen, in an interview with China’s CGTN television, had said that China could contribute to the development of Afghanistan in the future.

ALSO READ: Qatar working with Taliban to reopen Kabul airport

Advertisements

