The 48th edition of the Watch and Jewellery Middle East Show (WJMES), organised by the Expo Centre Sharjah with the support of the Sharjah Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI), will kick off today with the participation of nearly 300 exhibitors of world-leading companies of the watch and jewellery design and manufacturing, alongside the participation of local jewellers and Emirati designers.

Spanning over an area of 30,000 square metres, this year’s edition of the show includes national pavilions for a number of world-leading countries in the gold industry, such as Italy, Hong Kong, India, Singapore, and Thailand.

The event is also featuring leading companies and famous brands from the USA, the UK, Bahrain, China, Canada, Japan, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon, Lithuania, Pakistan, Yemen, Turkey, Brazil and Malta, in addition to dozens of Emirati companies.

Apart from being a perfect platform to ink deals and forge partnerships, the WJMES showcases products of jewellery, gemstones, pearls, and watches inspired by contemporary trends, traditions, and different cultures around the world with the possibility of direct purchase.

For the first time, the Emirati Jewellers Group will present a number of introductory workshops on the art and craft of making jewellery, including the art of electrochemical etching on metals, the art of sawing metal and inlaying stones, and methods of drawing and colouring gemstones.

The show will conclude on the 9th of October.

