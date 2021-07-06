The summit will host exhibitions and forums across clean energy and sustainability: Energy, Water, Solar, EcoWASTE, Smart Cities and Climate & Environment….reports Asian Lite News

World Future Energy Summit, part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, has signed key stakeholder agreements with the Ministry of Energy and Infrastructure, Bee’ah and EDF Renewables.

The event, which provides a platform to showcase clean energy and sustainable projects, initiatives and developments for the Middle East – will be held in Abu Dhabi’s National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC) as part of Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week, hosted by Masdar, from 17th-19th January 2022.

The summit will host exhibitions and forums across clean energy and sustainability: Energy, Water, Solar, EcoWASTE, Smart Cities and Climate & Environment.

It will also host Climate Innovations Exchange which connects global start-ups to investors, and a dedicated Sustainability Business Connect programme to help connect exhibitors to qualified buyers from the Middle East and North Africa looking for technology and services for their projects.

@WFES

“The UAE has set itself some seriously ambitious medium- and long-term environmental targets and put in motion a strategic plan which will facilitate clean power generation and increased energy efficiency while catering for our fast economic growth,” said Suhail bin Mohammed Al Mazrouei, Minister of Energy and Infrastructure.

“Despite the challenges, we are already making significant progress as we work to achieve the goals outlined in the UAE National Energy Strategy 2050. The enormous investments we are now witnessing in clean energy, energy efficiency, carbon reduction and sustainable, secure water supplies provide a clear path for the UAE’s future development as a global force for driving sustainability.”

@WFES

According to the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA), by the year 2050, sustainably produced electricity will have become the world’s most important energy carrier.

Electricity’s share of final energy use is forecast to increase from 21 percent today to 60 percent in 2050, a three-fold rise achievable through significant efforts to electrify our economies.

Current government plans call for $98 trillion of energy system investment in the coming three decades, yet IRENA’s ‘1.5oC scenario’ requires an additional $33 trillion related to energy transition over the planned investments and a significant redirection of money from fossil fuels into green assets.

Khaled Al Huraimel, Group CEO of Bee’ah, said that exhibiting at the World Future Energy Summit will provide a timely platform to highlight initiatives that drive progress towards a circular economy.

“We have been developing clean energy projects In the Middle East for over 25 years, actively strengthening our leading ambition,” commented Laurent Clement, CEO and Managing Director of EDF Middle East.

“Building a net-zero energy future with electricity and innovative solutions and services is EDF’s purpose, its “raison d’être”. It is a privilege for us to bring our vast experience and technologies to this world-leading event in the UAE’s capital.

ALSO READ: Israel probes possible missile attack on ship en route UAE

Advertisements

