Israel to reopen for fully vaccinated tourists

Starting from November 1, Israel will be reopened to tourists fully vaccinated against Covid-19, according to a plan jointly drafted by Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s office and the Ministries of Tourism and Health.

Under the plan, individual tourists who are fully inoculated with vaccines produced by Pfizer, Moderna, AstraZeneca, Johnson & Johnson, Sinovac, and Sinopharm will be allowed to enter the country, reports Xinhua news agency.

People who have recently recovered from Covid-19 would also be allowed to enter the country if they had received a booster dose of a vaccine approved by the World Health Organization, according to the plan.

The plan is subjected to updates “according to developments and the discovery of new variants,” and will be brought for final approval of the cabinet later this month.

