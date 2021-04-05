Hiking trails are the best way to experience South Africa’s scenery, sunny climate and outdoor culture — it is one of the world’s most popular hiking destinations…writes Puja Gupta.

‘Wanderlust’ is a common emotion to the people who love to travel. While everybody seems to have been bitten by the travel bug, one particular segment has risen to the occasion in full force — that of women travelers! Women besides outperforming at work, managing their homes and slaying everywhere in general, are now increasingly turning to solo travel. Not only is solo travel therapeutic for the modern Indian woman, but is also an enriching and bold statement of their empowered versions. Reasons to travel vary, from business and leisure to experiencing and exploring local cultures.



While there are a lot of destinations offering varied experiences, the stunning combination of captivating surroundings, fantastic year–round weather, thriving wildlife and a wide array of adventure sports to choose from, puts the rainbow nation of South Africa right on top for an unforgettable experience among women travelers.



Here is a look at some of the most bucket-list worthy activities to include in your itinerary on your next solo trip to South Africa:



Shark-cage diving



Great White Shark spotting is one of the biggest draws to South Africa. A trip to Rainbow Nation is incomplete without attempting the hair-raising shark-cage dive. In fact, Indians are the top third nationality to undertake Shark-cage diving in South Africa. There are two places in South Africa that promise fantastic shark cage diving experiences: Gansbaai and Mossel Bay. Situated in Gansbaai, Dyer Island is often credited as a hub for shark-cage diving. It also serves as a sanctuary to rare pelagic bird species and the whole of Marine Big Five.

Great white shark cages at Isla Guadalupe, Mexico (Wikipedia)



The Wild Safari



South Africa has to its name, a thriving and glorious wildlife. The major tourist attraction being the Big 5 — African Elephant, Cape Buffalo, Lion, Black Rhino and Leopard. The African Safari promises a myriad of species amid dramatic, unspoiled landscapes. Tourists have the option of choosing from a wide variety such as a game drive, a bush walk, or even a horse-ride for an authentic wildlife experience. From gritty experiences in the bush to opulent luxury in a private lodge, they have it all covered.

Go Hiking



Hiking trails are the best way to experience South Africa’s scenery, sunny climate and outdoor culture — it is one of the world’s most popular hiking destinations. Whether you like to hike up mountains, along rivers or through valleys, you’re certain to find a perfect route. In Cape Town you’re spoiled for choice when it comes to hikes — take your pick from Table Mountain’s many routes, Lion’s Head’s popular and spectacular trail, walks in the various forests spread out below the mountain and beautiful coastal trails.

A hiker enjoying the view of the Alps (Wikipedia)

Dance the night away in CapeTown



Nothing quite prepares you for Cape Town — the captivating Mother City is where travellers can feel perfectly in tune with the new South Africa. Cape Town’s energy is unrivalled and the day doesn’t end at sunset. Revel in some of the most happening party places across the city. From old school bars and beerhouses to new cool sports bars and comedy clubs, Cape Town has it all!



Hot Air Ballooning in Gauteng:



You rise ever so slowly into the sky and drift gently in the wind. A hot air ballooning adventure is a low-anxiety adventure which will take you to an emotional high as you look down like a bird in flight at the landscape that unravels below. And tradition requires that a hot air balloon flight ends with a toast of sparkling wine. Say cheers to a good time!

Explore Wine lands by the Moonlight



Experience the cape wine lands from a completely different perspective lit by moonlight! A trail by moonlight on horseback will take you back in time and offer a truly magical experience in the Witzenberg Valley. Just 90 minutes from Cape Town, away from city, lights, and pollution — you will be blown away by the brightness of the moon and be fascinated by your very own moon shadow.

Lip-smacking food in Durban



Durban is sure to tantalize your taste buds with the deliciously diverse spectrum of cuisines it has to offer. While gorging on the world cuisines, don’t forget to try the South African Bunny Chow. Bunny Chow is the Big Mac of South Africa. It’s a delicious treat unique to Durban that dates back to the 1940s, and your trip wouldn’t be complete without sampling it. Interestingly, the Bunny Chow has Indian origins! The dish consists of a hollowed-out loaf of white bread filled with meat or vegetable curry.

Also Read-Explore Local Destinations On Diwali

Read More-Explore ‘Khirsu’ To Rejuvenate spiritually

Advertisements

