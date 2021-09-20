The exciting competition is part of the ‘Time is Now’ campaign, initiated by DCT Abu Dhabi to showcase the capital’s spectacular landmarks and diverse tourist attractions and encourage people to visit and enjoy its ideal weather at this time of the year…reports Asian Lite News

A brand new competition has been launched by the Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi (DCT Abu Dhabi) giving the emirate’s residents the opportunity to win flights and accommodation for their friends and family to come and visit them in the UAE capital.

The exciting competition is part of the ‘Time is Now’ campaign, initiated by DCT Abu Dhabi to showcase the capital’s spectacular landmarks and diverse tourist attractions and encourage people to visit and enjoy its ideal weather at this time of the year. The activation also aligns with Abu Dhabi’s recent decision to welcome fully vaccinated tourists from around the world without quarantine.

Time is Now – Competition- Abu Dhabi- 1

The competition will run until 1 October and challenges the emirate’s residents to share their exceptional experiences in the UAE capital on their social pages, tagging two of their family and friends abroad in order for the chance to win the free trip to visit Abu Dhabi.

The prize, for four lucky winners, includes airline tickets and a five-day stay in one of the emirate’s spectacular hotels, which offer authentic experiences that distinguish Abu Dhabi and attract many visitors from all over the world. One winner will be announced live on Stories on @VisitAbuDhabi’s social media accounts every four days starting Monday 20th September until 2 October.

Abu Dhabi offers an incredible calendar of high-profile entertainment events such as Abu Dhabi Showdown Week, Abu Dhabi T10 League, and many, many more. Abu Dhabi is also at the forefront of world-class safety procedures for tourism, ensuring it is one of the safest places to visit.

To participate in the competition, entrants should share their favourite photos that capture key tourist attractions in Abu Dhabi on their Facebook or Instagram accounts, and tag @VisitAbuDhabi and use the #InAbuDhabi #TimeIsNow hashtags, along with the names or handles of two family members or friends who they want to bring to the Emirate.

