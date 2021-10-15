H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias meet in Washington…reports Asian Lite News

H.H. Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, and Foreign Minister of Greece Nikos Dendias, today reviewed the prospects of strengthening the strategic partnership ties between the two nations.

Abdullah bin Zayed meets FM of Greece

This came as the two top diplomats met today in Washington D.C., where they deliberated a number of regional and international issues of interest, including the latest developments in the eastern Mediterranean and the importance of strengthening peace and stability in the region.

Sheikh Abdullah highlighted the steady growth in the UAE-Greece relations across various fields thanks to the strategic partnership and friendly ties between the two nations.

He underlined the UAE’s determination to advance bilateral cooperation across all fields to the best interest of the two countries’ peoples Attending the meeting was the UAE Ambassador to the US Yousef Al Otaiba.

