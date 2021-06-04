Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies….reports Asian Lite News

Air Arabia airline has announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna, starting 15th October, 2021.

Customers can now book their direct flights between Sharjah and Vienna by visiting Air Arabia’s website, by calling the call centre or through travel agencies.

Last month, Air Arabia, which is also Middle East and North Africa’s first and largest low-cost carrier (LCC), had announced the resumption of direct flights between Sharjah and Bishkek starting July 2nd, 2021.

Seasonal direct flights between Sharjah and Batumi will also be starting from June 29.

Ensuring the highest standards of safety at every step of the journey by following all health and safety protocols, Air Arabia has also added to the convenience and confidence of passengers by introducing free COVID-19 insurance coverage. The insurance is automatically included as part of the booking and no additional documents are required from passengers.

